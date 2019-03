A Dresden man is facing theft charges after stealing three cars in separate incidents.

33-year-old Buddy Allen Ellis was arrested after taking a car in Dresden without permission in February, a second car without permission on March 1 in Greenfield, and a third vehicle without permission on March 3 in Sharon.

Ellis is charged with Theft over $1,000 dollars, Theft over $2,500 dollars, and Theft of Property and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.