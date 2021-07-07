Dresden man charged with stealing vehicle at service station

A Dresden man is in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday accused of a stealing a car from a service station parking lot.

Thirty-nine-year-old Zachary Collins was arrested last Wednesday after he was seen driving a car reported stolen earlier that morning.

In the arrest affidavit, Dresden Police Investigator Ethan Lee notes Collins was extremely intoxicated.

Collins is charged with Theft over $1,000 Dollars and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.