A Dresden man is facing a theft charge after racking up over $2,100 dollars on another man’s credit card.

27-year-old Brian Lee Brackett was arrested last week by Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Christopher Crocker after it was learned Brackett had used the victim’s credit card without his permission.

The victim told Investigator Crocker that Brackett was doing some work for him and could only use the card while the victim was present or if he was running errands for the victim.

In an interview with Investigator Crocker, Brackett admitted that the total charges of $2,130 dollars were all made when the victim was not present.

Brackett is charged with Theft over $1,000 Dollars and was released from the Weakley County Jail.