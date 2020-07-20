A Dresden man is being held in the Weakley County Jail on drug charges.

Fifty-six-year-old Myron James Miller was arrested last week after Dresden Police Officer Lorrie Mulligan responded to a call about a suspicious person shining a flashlight about the storage units at 7303 Highway 22.

When Officer Mulligan arrived, she found Miller on the property and found him with morphine pills and two separate bags of methamphetamine along with a syringe loaded with meth.

Miller is charged with two counts of Simple Possession of Schedule II and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.