Dresden man facing drug charges

A Dresden man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop Sunday afternoon revealed meth and drug paraphernalia.

37-year-old James H. Carrington, Jr. was stopped on East North Street in Dresden by Dresden Police Chief Chris Crocker for a suspended license.

During a pat-down, Chief Crocker found a glass smoking pipe and a bag of methamphetamine. A search of Carrington’s vehicle revealed a second bag of meth along with multiple baggies used for packaging narcotics. The two bags of meth weighed a total of three grams.

Chief Crocker also seized $839 dollars from Carrington’s wallet, which is believed to be drug proceeds.

Carrington is charged with Possession of Schedule Two Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving on a Suspended License. He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.