July 14, 2021
Dresden man facing drug, traffic charges

A Dresden man is facing charges after several grams of methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop.

Fifty-eight-year-old Johnny Chappell was stopped by Dresden Police Investigator Ethan Lee on Cooper Road with Investigator Lee having prior knowledge that Chappell’s license was revoked.

After giving consent to a search of his vehicle, Chappell handed Investigator Lee over six grams of methamphetamine and a glass meth pipe.

Chappell is charged with Possession of Schedule Two (meth) and Driving on a Revoked License. He’s been released from the Weakley County Jail.

 

