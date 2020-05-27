A Dresden man is facing DUI and drug charges after a traffic stop.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings stopped 21-year-old Joshua Caleb Colley on Southfield Drive after someone called 9-1-1 about Colley’s vehicle driving all over the roadway.

The arrest report states Colley failed a number of sobriety tests and passed out while being taken to the Weakley County Jail.

Once at the jail, jailers found three-and-a-half Suboxone (sue-BOX-ohn) pills in Colley’s wallet, for which he didn’t have a prescription and he also had a suspended license in April for no proof of insurance.

Colley is charged with Possession of Schedule Three Drug, Introducing Drugs into a County Jail, Driving under the Influence, and Driving on a Suspended License.

He has since been released from the Weakley County Jail.