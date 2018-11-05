A Dresden woman woke up Friday night and found a naked man standing in her bedroom.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says when the woman discovered 20-year-old John Edward Wilson, Jr., of Dresden, in her bedroom, he ran in the living room and tried to put his clothes back on.

McGowan says the woman had a firearm in her home and was able to hold Wilson at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Investigators believe Wilson made entry through an unlocked door, then locked it behind him once he was inside.

Wilson is charged with Especially Aggravated Burglary and Indecent Exposure.

