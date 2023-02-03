Dresden man in custody after bizarre stolen ambulance police chase

A Dresden man is facing a long list of charges after stealing a Weakley County ambulance early Friday morning, leading multiple authorities on a chase, before ramming a Gibson County Sheriff’s patrol car and later driving himself to the Milan Hospital emergency room.

Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler says Kain Winston is being held in the Gibson County Jail and will also face charges in Weakley County.

Chief Chandler tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the bizarre incident…

(AUDIO)

Chief Chandler says Winston was able to steal the ambulance when he broke a house window and jumped out while EMS personnel were inside the home.

Agencies involved in the incident include Weakley County EMS, Dresden Police, Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, Martin Police, Greenfield Police, Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Milan Police, and the THP.

Chandler says Winston is being treated for a cut to his foot and that no weapons were fired during the incident and no other injuries were reported.