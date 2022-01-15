Dresden Man Involved in Kentucky Officer Involved Shooting and Armed Robbery

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 say a vehicle pursuit involving a Dresden man and Lexington, Kentucky man, led to an officer involved shooting.

Reports said just before 11:30 on the morning of December 31st, Post 1 was notified of an armed robbery in Mayfield.

Officers with the Glasgow Police Department, who were in Mayfield to assist the tornado recovery, responded to the scene.

Post 1 reports said officers pursued a vehicle driven by 25 year old James A. Hawks, of Dresden, along with a passenger, 26 year old Isaiah Bentley of Lexington.

During the pursuit, reports said shots were fired at the officers.

A short time later, Trooper William Propes located the armed robbery vehicle, with Bentley again firing shots.

Trooper Propes fired at the vehicle, with Bentley struck and the pursuit ended.

Bentley was taken to a Paducah hospital and later released to the McCracken County Jail on charges of robbery and attempted murder of a police officer.

Hawks was also taken to the McCracken County Jail on charges of first degree robbery.

Trooper Propes was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the State Police Critical Incident Response Team.