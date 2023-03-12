Dresden Man Killed in Boat Collision on Kentucky Lake

A collision of two boats on Kentucky Lake resulted in the death of a Dresden man.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the accident Friday afternoon claimed the life of 39 year old T.J. Long.

Reports said a Triton boat and Javelin boat collided in the West Sandy portion of the lake in Henry County.

All occupants were ejected into the water, with two of those able to return back to the boats.

Reports said local fishermen responded to the scene, with TWRA officials using a remote operating vehicle to locate and recover Long’s body.