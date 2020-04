A Dresden man was killed in a one-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

THP Sergeant Jena Eubanks says 71-year-old Johnny Petty, Sr., of Dresden, was traveling north on Highway 89 when his vehicle ran off the roadway, crossed a driveway, hit a fence, and overturned.

Mr. Petty was later pronounced deceased at Volunteer Hospital in Martin.

Graveside services for Mr. Petty were held Sunday.