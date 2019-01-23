A Dresden man has been sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for firearms charges.

In an email to Thunderbolt Radio News, U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 40-year-old Mark Lockhart, of Dresden, originally from New York, was sentenced January 10th in federal court to 41 months in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release for being a convicted felon in possession of two stolen firearms.

Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe says Lockhart was arrested last March by the Dresden Police Department for a burglary on Evergreen Street in which four firearms were reported stolen.

Officers learned Lockhart had several felony convictions from the state of Michigan, including Armed Robbery, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Receipt of Stolen Property.

Lockhart also had prior convictions for domestic violence, which in addition to the felony convictions, makes him a prohibited person to possess a firearm under federal law.

The case was investigated by the Dresden Police Department and the ATF.