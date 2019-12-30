A Dresden man who allegedly drove a stolen semi-truck into a Martin home is set to appear Monday in General Sessions Court.

30-year-old Michael Bowers is charged with Theft of Property of $60,000 to $250,000 dollars, two counts of Felony Vandalism of $10,000 to $60,000 dollars, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Trespass, and Duty upon Striking Fixtures.

Bowers was arrested after driving a Freeman Farms semi-truck stolen from the Turner Grain lot on Lindell Street in Martin and driving it into a home on Olney Street in Martin.

No one was injured in the incident, which reportedly began as a domestic dispute between Bowers and the resident.