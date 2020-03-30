Beginning immediately, the City of Dresden is implementing a mandatory curfew from dusk to dawn to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Mayor Washburn adds that implementing a city-wide curfew was not an easy decision to make.

(AUDIO)

Washburn says the Dresden Police Department will be enforcing the curfew.

Along with the curfew, the City of Dresden is closing all city parks and activities at Wilson Park will be prohibited.

The Walking Trail will remain open to pedestrian traffic, but persons will be required to maintain a separation of six feet and use other social distancing guidelines from the CDC.