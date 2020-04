Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn is extending the city’s public closure and curfew through May 15th.

Mayor Washburn issued the curfew of 9pm to 6am on March 30th to help slow the spread and flatten the curve of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the mayor announced that Dresden City Hall, city buildings, and parks would remain closed through May 15th and that a decision will be made at that time to either revoke or extend the directive.