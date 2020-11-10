Dresden Middle, Greenfield and Sharon Schools are honoring veterans Wednesday with three drive-through Veterans Day parades.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says students will have signs and care packages for veterans as they drive designated routes near the schools.

The first parade is at 8:30 Wednesday morning at Dresden Middle School, then at 1:00 at Greenfield, and from 1:00 to 2:00 at Sharon School.

Campbell says local veterans are invited to participate in the drive-by recognitions with Dresden Middle and Greenfield School socially-distancing students along their parade routes to cheer the veterans.