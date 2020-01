The Dresden Lions boys’ basketball team is now about three games out of 4th place in District 13-A after recent losses to South Fulton and Union City.

Lions’ Head Coach Tommy Dilday told Thunderbolt Radio that he knows what mistakes led to the close loss to South Fulton.

Coach Dilday went on to say that, as the postseason approaches, the only thing his team can control is getting better movng forward.

The Lions will host Lake County tomorrow, with the night tipping off at 6:00.