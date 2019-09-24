The Dresden Lions fell to (1-4) on the season after a 26-18 loss to Greenfield on Friday.

Lions Head Coach Wes Johnson took Thunderbolt Radio through the game, and said that – even with the opportunities that Greenfield gave Dresden – the Lions just could not capitalize.

The last two losses for Dresden have been close games, and Coach Johnson says the Lions will have to find those extra points in practice throughout the week.

Dresden will now hit the road to Troy to take on the Obion Central Rebels this Friday, and Coach Johnson gave Thunderbolt Radio his keys to the game this week.

Dresden and Obion Central will kick off in Troy this Friday at 7:00, with Russ Barker and Danny Carr live with the broadcast on Country 104.9 KYTN beginning at 6:30.