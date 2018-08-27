A Dresden Police Officer was hit by a car Monday while directing traffic at Dresden Middle School.

According to Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Neil Cantrell, the incident happened just after 7:00, when Officer Jordan Rickman approached a vehicle to explain to the driver why she could not turn in a certain direction.

The driver accelerated and ran over Officer Rickman.

66-year-old Anita Braddy (pictured) was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Failure to Exercise Due Care.

Officer Rickman was transported to West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital in Martin for treatment.

