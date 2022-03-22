Dresden pair facing weapon charges

A Dresden pair is facing charges after two stolen firearms and other guns were found in their vehicle.

Twenty-eight-year-old Troy Dean Batts and 43-year-old Brandy Michelle Wiggins were arrested Thursday by Dresden K9 Officer Thomas Travis after a search of their vehicle revealed two stolen firearms, a loaded .22 rifle behind the driver’s seat, and a loaded .22 pistol in a bag behind the passenger’s seat.

Batts is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Both Batts and Wiggins are charged with Possession of Stolen Property, with Batts facing additional charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Violation of the Light Law.