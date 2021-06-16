Dresden pastor discusses Southern Baptist Convention

The 2021 Southern Baptist Convention is taking place this week in Nashville with nearly 16,000 delegates in attendance.

During this week’s convention, the SBC has elected a new president in Ed Litton, a pastor from Alabama, and decided to consider an investigation of the denomination’s handling of sexual abuse cases.

Dr. Don McCulley, pastor of Dresden First Baptist Church, tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

As for what Dr. McCulley hopes Southern Baptists will take away from this week’s convention…

(AUDIO)

The conference wrapped up on Wednesday.

Last year’s event was scheduled to take place in Orlando, Florida, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a 2020 report, there are an estimated 14 million Southern Baptists, making it the largest Protestant denomination in the United States.