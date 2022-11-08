Dresden Police Chief Chris Crocker resigns, search begins for new chief

The City of Dresden is beginning the search for a new Chief of Police following the resignation Monday of Chief Chris Crocker.

Crocker submitted his resignation to Mayor Jeff Washburn Monday after serving two years as the city’s police chief.

He had been with the Dresden Police Department since 2011.

Crocker was appointed chief in September 2020 after serving as interim chief following the resignation of Steve Howe in June of that year.

An interim chief has not yet been named, but Mayor Washburn says typically a member of the police department is named to the position as a trial basis.