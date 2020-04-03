The Dresden Police Department is investigating a quarantine violation after Weakley County’s lone COVID-19 virus case was seen in a local business.

In a Facebook post Friday, Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn says the individual was seen in the business Wednesday and was known to still be on quarantine-at-home orders at the time.

According to Tennessee statute, a person is prohibited from evading or violating a quarantine order issued by the Tennessee Department of Health for the purpose of preventing the spread of any epidemic disease such as the coronavirus.

Additionally, Tennessee has a reckless endangerment statute which prohibits conduct that recklessly places or may place another person in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Mayor Washburn says once the Dresden Police Department has conducted an investigation into the matter, the individual may be charged with one or both of the offenses listed above if the quarantine order was violated after consulting with the District Attorney General’s office.

Washburn says this conduct will not be tolerated and that the City of Dresden will utilize all measures available to local government to protect citizens from the spread of this virus.