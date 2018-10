The Dresden Police Department received second place in this year’s Governor’s Highway Safety Awards.

Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe tells Thunderbolt Radio News the department finished second out of 50 departments in the state.

Judging is based on citations, sobriety and seatbelt checkpoints, patrol saturations, and other data.

Chief Howe says the Dresden Police Department has finished 2nd three times and in 3rd place one time.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...