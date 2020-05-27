Dresden Police are looking for a Henry County man who evaded officers in a stolen car Tuesday.

Chief Steve Howe says police are looking for 44-year-old Joseph B. Coleman, of Paris, who fled from officers in a reported stolen car after they saw him and another subject conduct a drug deal in the Casey’s parking lot on Highway 22.

Due to the high rate of speed and regard for public safety, the officers terminated the pursuit, which ended in the East Highland area of Martin where Coleman abandoned the vehicle.

Coleman is wanted for Reckless Endangerment, Felony Evading Arrest, Driving on a Suspended License, and Use of Stolen Plates. He’s also wanted on felony warrants in Kentucky.

Chief Howe says the other subject’s name is not being released at this time.