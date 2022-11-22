November 22, 2022
Dresden receives Downtown Improvement Grant

The City is Dresden is among 16 communities across the state receiving a Downtown Improvement Grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

A total of $1 million in Rural Economic Opportunity funds is being awarded in amounts up to $100,000 per community to improve structures in Tennessee Downtowns and Main Street communities.

The City of Dresden is receiving a $100,000 grant for downtown improvements.

Other grants awarded to West Tennessee communities include $50,000 for Brownsville, $70,000 for Jackson, $25,000 for Ripley, $65,000 for Savannah, $100,000 Somerville, and $30,000 for Whiteville.

To be eligible for a Downtown Improvement Grant, communities had to submit applications and be a designated Tennessee Downtowns or Tennessee Main Street community.

