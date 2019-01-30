The Dresden Rotary Club has been honored with three awards presented at the Rotary Foundation Dinner in Brentwood.

The Dresden Rotary Club received the Most Improved Club Award, from the District Governor; the Star Club Award, for meeting annual giving goals; and the 2017-2018 Rotary Citation, from the president of Rotary International, for “helping Rotary make a difference in the lives of people all over the world.”

The awards were accepted by current president Robb Newbill, of Dresden, and immediate past president Bill Randolph, of Hornbeak.

Founded in 1946, the Dresden Rotary Club has sponsored youth sports and scholarships, funded local high school student participation in the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, and has been a major benefactor of the Weakley County Backpack Program, which feeds over 300 children.