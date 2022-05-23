Dresden Softball Coach Jennifer Brooks on Spring Fling

Dresden Softball Coach Jennifer Brooks joined Paul Tinkle on Good Times in the Morning Monday to talk about the historic trip the Dresden Lions are making to the TSSAA Spring Fling.

She talked about the factors that have led to her team playing such a successful season that has taken them to the state tournament…Brooks 1

When asked what she learned about coaching from her years as a basketball player…Brooks 2

The Lions face Harriman in the opening round, and Coach Brooks gave her thoughts on what it would take to win…Brooks 3

The broadcast of the game will begin at 3:45 on Star 95.1 Tuesday afternoon.