Dresden student airlifted to Vanderbilt after fall during basketball game

A 7th grade Dresden Middle School student is being treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville after falling and hitting the back of their head while playing in a basketball game Tuesday night.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says the player was transported to the hospital by emergency medical personnel and later flighted to Vanderbilt.

Moore says, “We join the student’s family, teammates, and friends in support of a complete medical evaluation that may ensure a full recovery and quick return home.”