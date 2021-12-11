Dresden suffers tornado damage

A late-night tornado touched down in Dresden Friday, damaging several homes and businesses, including Kountry Korner and Jerry’s Service Station, and the First United Methodist Church downtown.

Emergency crews, including police and firefighters, were on the scene assisting community members.

The tornado caused a major outage in the Weakley County Municipal Electric System pulling down power lines.

Bradford, Dresden, Greenfield, Sharon, Palmersville, and some power near Martin. The Weakley County Nursing Home and Hillview Nursing Home were both using generators.

WCMES Superintendent Faron Collins said crews were called in late Friday night to help restore power but was unable to guess when all of the power would be restored and asked customers to be patient.

Tornado warnings continued into early Saturday morning with Henderson, Chester, Madison, and Carroll County put on high alert.

In a statement, Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum said, “As emergency personnel work diligently in the early hours of today, we are saddened by the suffering of citizens of Weakley County and the surrounding areas. It will take day break and many days later to determine the extent of the damage. I ask that everyone stay away from affected area and allow the professionals do their work. More importantly I ask for everyone to take a moment and say a prayer for our community as we rebuild lives and property.”