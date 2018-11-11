During its city-wide Christmas Open House on Sunday, November 18, the City of Dresden will host the town’s first Children’s Christmas Parade.

Children are invited to decorate their bicycles, wagons, and even themselves in festive holiday cheer.

The Children’s Christmas Parade will start at 3:00 at the rear parking lot of Dresden City Hall and end at BancorpSouth.

Businesses participating in the Christmas Open House have also donated prizes for the parade.

The Christmas Open House will be held the same day from 1:00 t0 5:00.

Refreshments will be served at City Hall and there will be special music around the downtown square.

Children can also enjoy face painting, cookies, and pictures with Santa at First United Methodist Church.

The day’s events will end with the lighting of the Christmas Tree at dusk.

