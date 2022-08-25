Dresden tornado survivor given keys to new home

Dresden tornado survivor Cathy Gallimore will tell you she’s blessed and she’s no longer homeless after being given the keys to her new home Wednesday courtesy of Virginia-based non-profit God’s Pit Crew.

Miss Gallimore lost her home on December 10th, but when God’s Pit Crew heard about all she’s faced in her life, they volunteered to build her a brand-new home and finished it in 19 days.

Miss Gallimore saw her new home for the first time Wednesday and told Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

She describes what her life has been like since December 10th.

(AUDIO)

Volunteers with God’s Pit Crew are also building a home for another tornado survivor in West Kentucky.