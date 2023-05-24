Dresden, Westview softball season continues at Spring Fling

The Dresden Lady Lions lost Tuesday while the Westview Lady Chargers won, but both teams are still alive in the TSSAA Spring Fling state tournament.

In Class 1A, Dresden lost to Gordonsville 7-0 and will play North Greene Wednesday at 11:00 with airtime at 10:30 on STAR 95.1.

Meanwhile, in Class 2A, the Westview Lady Chargers move on in the winner’s bracket after defeating Community 11-3.

Westview faces Riverside Wednesday at noon with airtime at 11:30 on MIX 101.3.

Other Spring Fling games today include:

SOFTBALL

Class 1A

Halls vs. Cosby (11:00)

Dresden vs. North Greene, airtime at 10:30 on STAR 95.1

Bruceton vs. Jo Byrns (1:00)

Gordonsville vs. Eagleville (1:00)

Class 2A

Scotts Hill vs. Alcoa (10:00)

Community vs. Kingston (10:00)

Waverly vs. Forrest (noon)

Westview vs. Riverside, airtime at 11:30 on MIX 101.3

Class 3A

Munford vs. Gibbs (1:00)

Crockett County vs. Volunteer (1:00)

Lexington vs. East Hamilton (5:00)

McNairy Central vs. Soddy Daisy (5:00)

Class 4A

Farragut vs. Coffee County (noon)

Daniel Boone vs. Riverdale (noon)

Arlington vs. Nolensville (4:00)

Henry County vs. Green Hill (4:00)

BASEBALL

Class 1A

Bradford vs. University School of Johnson City (10:00)

Coalfield vs. Jo Byrns (10:00)

McKenzie vs. East Robertson (12:30)

Peabody vs. Eagleville (12:30)

Class 2A

Cannon County vs. Sweetwater (10:00)

Adamsville vs. Forrest (10:00)

Milan vs. Riverside (12:30)

White House Heritage vs. Union County (12:30)

Class 3A

South Gibson vs. Tennessee (10:00)

Lincoln County vs. Brighton (10:00)

Dyer County vs. Upperman (12:30)

Greenbrier vs. Greeneville (12:30)

Class 4A

Walker Valley vs Hardin Valley (10:00)

Stewarts Creek vs. Independence (10:00)

Centennial vs. Collierville (12:30)

Clarksville vs. Farragut (12:30)