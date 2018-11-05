Dresden’s Loral Winn finished first in the TSSAA State Cross Country Championship in Nashville on Saturday out of 171 runners. She finished with a time of 19:37. Dresden also had two others finish in the top 10 with Anna Johnson in 4th and Paige Mallon finishing 8th.

Other Lady Lions that finished in the State Championship are Parker Ferrell, Katelyn Edmond, Anna Lackey, Annika Jolley, and Brooke Parker. Overall, Dresden finished 4th out of 22 teams.

In the boys’ races, Westview, Dresden, Union City, and Huntingdon all had athletes that competed. Union City finished highest of the local schools, coming in 7th. Their runners were BJ Frankum in 9th place, Dalton Bone in 24th, Mathew Parr in 41st, and finishes from Dedrion Cook, Taylor Pickering, and Cameron McLendon.

Huntingdon finished 18th out of 23 schools with Zack Williams coming in 9th. Nik Bynum, Dawson Gremmels, Ben Taylor, Carson Warman, Caedyn Clark, and Brayden Bales also represented the Mustangs in Nashville.

Dresden finished 21st overall, with Paxton Davis coming in 43rd place, and Eli Butler, Nicholas Skarsten, Jesse Randolph, Brady Bell, and Parker Maxey all finishing the race. Westview’s Abdullah Obodat also competed and finished ranked 73rd in the state.

Congratulations to all athletes representing our area schools in Nashville at the TSSAA State Championship races.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...