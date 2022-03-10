Dresden wins, advances to semifinals against Wayne Co.

The Dresden Lady Lions will play Friday in the TSSAA Class 1A State Tournament semifinals after a 50-33 win Thursday over Van Buren County.

Dresden plays Wayne County Friday afternoon at 4:30, with airtime at 3:30 on MIX 101.3.

Paisley Pittman recorded a double-double, leading the Lady Lions with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

After the Dresden win, Coach Jonathan West said…

(AUDIO)

The win comes after a difficult few months for the Dresden community…

(AUDIO)

Thursday’s win marks only the second time in nearly a hundred years that a Lady Lions team has won a state tournament game.