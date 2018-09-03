The Dresden Lions went to Lake County on Friday and came out with a very impressive 60-40 win over the Falcons. On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, the Lions head coach Levi Estes credited his team with how excited they were for this game, and it showed on the field.

He also spoke a word on one of the biggest standouts on his Lions’ squad this season, Drake Yates.

The Lions now improve to 1-0 in Region 7A play, as they get ready to face off against an undefeated West Carroll team that has outplayed all their opponents so far this season. Week 4 of the high school football season will get kicked off with more region play this Friday.

