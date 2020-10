A project between the City of Dresden and WK&T is bringing 100-percent fiber-optic internet service to every residence and business in Dresden.

WK&T representative Bobby Goode tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Goode explains how the grant initiative works…

Goode says Weakley County is fortunate to have a company working for grant projects to improve the local communities.

Dresden residents interested in the project can contact Dresden City Hall for more information.