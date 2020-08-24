A Dresden woman is behind bars after returning to the scene of a break-in to tell officers that she did it.

Dresden Police were called to the Q-mart last Wednesday where the front glass door had been busted out and several snack cakes had been stolen.

While officers were still on the scene, 35-year-old Lindsey Carol Wright returned to the store and told officers, “I did that.”

Lieutenant Bryan Chandler viewed the security camera footage and saw Wright commit the crimes on camera.

Wright is charged with Burglary, Theft of Property under $500 Dollars, and Vandalism. She’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.