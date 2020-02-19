A Dresden woman is being held in the Weakley County Jail for burglary, theft, and other charges.

36-year-old Debra Mae Emily Logan was arrested by Dresden Police Officer Bryan Chandler and Investigator Chris Crocker after the officers went to Logan’s residence on Jeter Street and found a stolen television and a stolen WK&T network router.

The two officers also found a marijuana cigarette and a grinder.

Logan is charged with Aggravated Burglary, Theft of Property, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, and Criminal Impersonation.