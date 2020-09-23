A Dresden woman is accused of pulling her pants down and urinating outside in front of her neighbors.

Just after 6:00 Friday night, Dresden Police Captain Danny Taylor was called to D & C Subdivision where witnesses say 29-year-old Breanna Lee Arnold had pulled down her pants and urinated at least twice in plain view of neighbors.

Another witness stated Arnold pulled down her pants while standing on her back porch then turned around and smiled.

Neighbors say Arnold was also seen prancing around the yard and talking crazy.

Arnold is charged with Public Intoxication and Indecent Exposure. She’s set to appear today in Weakley County General Sessions Court.