Dresden woman charged with shoplifting, possession of meth

A Dresden woman is facing charges after being found with meth as she was being arrested for shoplifting.

Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Todd was seen on Walmart store video on New Year’s Eve trying to walk out of the store with over $320 dollars in grocery items.

Thursday, as a Weakley County Sheriff’s deputy was arresting her on the Shoplifting charge, he found a small bag containing over two grams of meth.

Todd is charged with Shoplifting and Possession of Meth and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.