A Dresden woman is charged with threatening a man with a knife.

Dresden Police Patrolman Terry McDade spoke with the victim who told him that a white female approached him and began saying things he didn’t understand. The victim said the woman then reached into her waistband and pulled out a large knife.

Patrolman McDade later found 41-year-old Crystal Gail Davis about 200 yards away on East Maple Street and noticed Davis had slurred speech and erratic behavior.

At the time, Davis had four knives on her person, including a large two-foot knife in her waistband.

She told Patrolman McDade that she thought the victim was someone else.

Davis is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. She’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...