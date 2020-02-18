A Dresden woman is facing drug charges after multiple pills were found in her purse while she was intoxicated.

58-year-old Tammy Gail Dotson, of Dresden, was arrested at the Greenfield Dollar General location by Greenfield Police Lieutenant Danny Smith after Smith arrived and found Dotson parked on the sidewalk in front of the business.

According to the arrest affidavit, Dotson failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUI.

A search of her purse revealed Xanax bars, hydrocodone, and morphine pills, which were not in a prescription bottle.

Dotson was additionally charged with Possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV Drugs.

She was released from the Weakley County Jail and is set to appear Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.