A Dresden woman is facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Morrow Street in Dresden.

39-year-old Valerie Ann Lyles was stopped for a broken tail light by Dresden Police Patrolman Thomas Travis.

According to the arrest affidavit, Miss Lyles appeared nervous and told Patrolman Travis she didn’t have insurance.

After consenting to a search, a meth pipe with a white crystal-like residue was found on Miss Lyles, along with almost a gram-and-a-half of meth.

Miss Lyles is charged with Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Insurance, and Violation of the Light Law.

She was released from the Weakley County Jail and will appear in court at a later date.