Dresden Woman Wanted on Charges of Theft from Mayfield Tornado Victims

A Dresden woman is wanted in connection with the theft of items from tornado victims in Mayfield.

Graves County Sheriff’s officials are searching for 53 year old Linda K. Morris, who they describe as the leader of a theft ring targeting storm damaged vehicles and other items taken from damaged homes.

Morris was arrested, along with several other suspects, just eight days following the December of 2021 tornado.

Reports said all suspects arrested in the case have had their cases adjudicated, with the exception of Morris.

She plead guilty to theft charges and was scheduled to be sentenced to eight years in prison on February 3rd.

However, Morris was out on bond and failed to appear in court.

She is additionally wanted on outstanding warrants in Ballard and Fulton counties.

Morris is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office or any other law enforcement agency.