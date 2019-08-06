Dresden native Matt Beaty had a big night on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Redbirds 8-0, with Beaty in the starting line-up at left field.

With the Dodgers already leading 6-0, Beaty added to the score in the fifth inning.

On the night, Beaty was 2-for-4, with the two RBI’s giving him 31 on the year.

Since being called up with the Dodgers this season, Beaty has played in 55 games, and has 44 hits with 12 home runs.

With Monday night’s win, the Dodgers improved to (75-40) which is the best record in all of Major League Baseball.