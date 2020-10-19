The Los Angeles Dodgers are National League champions for the 25th time after winning the last three games of their NLCS against the Atlanta Braves, and when the Dodgers face the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night, West Tennessee will be watching Dodger #45.

Dresden High School graduate Matt Beaty is a part of the Dodger roster and has made significant contributions to the team since being called up two years ago from Triple-A.

He was a 12th overall pick in 2015 and has worked his way up to the big leagues.

The 27-year-old Beaty made his MLB debut last year.

He’s married to his high school sweetheart Jessica Parsley and graduated from Belmont University.

The first baseman will be in the dugout when the Dodgers play Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Beaty has been used in the outfield and as a pinch hitter for LA. Beaty has a .258 batting average with 11 home rooms and 51 runs batted in.

His family is from Snellville, Georgia.