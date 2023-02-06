Dresden’s Tatum Oliver signs football scholarship with Bethel

Dresden’s Tatum Oliver remains a big cat, as the Lions linebacker signed a college scholarship Monday to play for the Bethel Wildcats.

Oliver told Thunderbolt Radio Sports what the day meant to him, why he chose Bethel, and what he brings to the Wildcat team.

(AUDIO)

Meanwhile, Bethel linebackers coach Dustin Kincaid elaborated on the skills Tatum Oliver brings to the college level.

(AUDIO)

Coach Kincaid also told us about the importance of signing talented local players.

(AUDIO)

Other area players signing with Bethel include McKenzie’s Jose Luna, and Rashad McCreary, Henry County’s Morgan Barrick, Jayce Kendall, Randall Foster, Caleb VanDyke, and Tyson Hornbuckle, Lake County’s Jacob Barker, Jeremiah Williams, and Malachi Clay, Peabody’s Taeveon Pharms, and West Carroll’s Xander Moon.