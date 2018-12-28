Dresden’s Loral Winn has been named the 2018 All-West Tennessee Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.

The Ole Miss commit had gold medal finishes in both the 800-meter run and 1600-meter run in the track and field state championship this past spring.

Winn also finished 16 seconds ahead of the next runner in November’s cross country state championship run with a time of 19:37 to make her the unanimous favorite for the award.

Winn is set to have a strong finish to her high school career this spring before heading to Ole Miss next fall.